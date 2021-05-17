Advertisement

Two people shot in vehicle on Elbert Street

Two people were shot inside a vehicle on Elbert Street Sunday evening.
Two people were shot inside a vehicle on Elbert Street Sunday evening.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms two people were shot inside a vehicle on Elbert Street off Aiken Road in Graniteville.

Deputies say the victims were sitting inside a vehicle near 146 Elbert Street. The suspects fled in a gray sedan, but at this time, deputies do not have any suspect information.

Both victims, a male and a female, were transported to an area hospital for emergency treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

