Trenton native Dalton Bodie working with childhood idol ahead of professional debut

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA is host to a strong boxing community. Many young fighters hoping to make it big start here, turn professional here, and hope to make it to the professional circuit after their start. Paul Williams, Justin DeLoach, and Rayonta Whitfield are just a few that have made it to the circuit after hailing from Augusta.

There’s a number of young boxers to keep an eye on, one of which is Trenton, South Carolina native Dalton Bodie. Bodie began training with Williams and trainer James Forest just over a year ago and is now ready for his professional debut on May 30th.

Bodie has been boxing since age 7, but took a break from it once starting high school at Strom Thurmond. His dreams shifted from boxing to professional football, though he was unable to earn a college scholarship for it while in school. Bodie then reached back out to some of his old boxing contacts, but said things just weren’t going the way he had hoped. A call to Paul earned him an invite, and he’s been working with the Punisher since.

“When I think about it, I just think God and good timing. I was going through things in life at the time, COVID had just hit, and I was dealing with my own issues,” said Bodie. “I looked up to him (Williams) as a kid. I watched him on TV all the time when I boxed, I watched HBO, everything. I watched live, he was a local, so I looked up to him. And it just worked out. They said come by the gym, and I came by the next day. And from then on, it was work.”

Part of that work was weight-loss. Bodie said he was more in a football shape and had to drop 60 pounds in order to get back into boxing shape. The weight-loss and full dedication to the sport was is no easy commitment. It’s a significant life change that Bodie believes wouldn’t have been possible without Williams, Forest, and his family.

“I had family and everything, but outside of that, I wasn’t used to people taking care of me and looking out for me, thinking highly of me. And he did all of those, and I really appreciated that more than anything,” said Bodie.

Balancing a job, college, and a workout plan left Bodie feeling that he was missing something in his life. It turned out that something was boxing.

“I felt like there was more. I always felt like there was more. I didn’t know what it was, but the only thing I could think of at the time was, ‘man, let me go back.’ My first love was always boxing.”

Bodie will be one of a few boxers making their professional debuts at the Columbia County Exhibition Center on May 30th. He joins Divante “The Dominator” Jones, Fernando “El Terrible” Bunch, and Dominque “Lil Jalapeno” Roundtree as CSRA locals in their debuts.

“I’m more excited than anything, so the nerves really don’t bother me at this point that much seeing how we’re two weeks out. And I’m like, ‘man, this is getting real.’”

