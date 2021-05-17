Televised S.C. town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week.

The agency will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m.

This televised conversation is an opportunity for South Carolinians to hear directly from and ask questions to public health experts, medical professionals and community leaders about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“We recognize that South Carolinians have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines. We also know that there is a lot of misinformation and mistrust when it comes to vaccines in general,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said. “These conversations give our community leaders and residents the chance to have an open discussion about their concerns, have their questions answered by public health experts, and gain the tools they need to help educate and inform others about the importance of getting vaccinated.”

The one-hour broadcast is slated to include conversations on the impact of COVID-19 on the state and its rural communities, health disparities for people of color and the COVID-19 vaccine across generations.

“We are proud to be partnering with DHEC to bring this timely discussion to viewers across the state,” SCETV President and CEO Anthony Padgett said. “I encourage any South Carolinian concerned about the COVID-19 vaccines to tune in, submit questions and engage with this panel of experts and community leaders.”

Submitted questions may be read and answered live during the event.

To submit a question for the town hall, email VaccineTownHall@scdhec.gov.

