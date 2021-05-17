Suspect sought after Wagener shooting injures 28-year-old

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities said Monday they’re looking for the suspect in a shooting over the weekend that injured a man in Wagener, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 6:24 p.m. Sunday at 171 Holley St., according to authorities, who responded to the scene to investigate a report of an active disturbance that shortly turned into shots being fired.

An arriving deputy found the 28-year-old victim in the backyard sitting in the driver’s seat of his car with gunshot wounds to the chest and torso areas. Aiken County emergency medical crews took the victim to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Witnesses said the shooter was armed with a handgun and ran into the woods next to the home. Sheriff’s bloodhounds and a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter were called in to help search for him.

Witnesses identified the shooter as Frank Lee Walker II, 34, of Wagener, according to deputies. Although he’s not yet in custody, he’s been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He’s described as 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Walker should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 803-648-6811 or to provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

The shooting wasn’t the only one Sunday in Aiken County.

Two people were shot inside a vehicle on Elbert Street off Aiken Road in Graniteville, Aiken County deputies said Sunday. The suspects in that shooting fled in a gray sedan, but at this time, deputies do not have any suspect information. Both victims, a male and a female, were transported to an area hospital for emergency treatment.

The shootings come on the heels of a wave of violent crimes that swept the CSRA last week, leaving two people dead, eight people shot and one person stabbed within 12 hours.

