Singers from two-state secure top spots in American TV singing competitions

COFFEE CO. Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men from the two-state have advanced in two of American’s top televised singing competitions.

The Voice contestant Corey Ward is originally from Hartsville, South Carolina, but is now a resident of McDonough, Georgia. According to NBC, he previously auditioned for The Voice last season but did not pass the auditions. Now, he is currently in the top 9 contestants.

The next episode of The Voice airs tonight at 8 p.m. You can vote for The Voice by clicking here.

Meanwhile, Coffee County’s Willie Spence has advanced to the Top 3 of American Idol. He will be competing in the season finale. Spence passed his idol audition back in February of this year.

The season finale will air on May 23 at 8 p.m. You can place votes for contestants by clicking here.

