Singers from two-state secure top spots in American TV singing competitions

Willie Spence of Georgia (left) and Corey Ward of South Carolina (right) are competing in two of American’s top televised singing competitions.(Source: Willie Spence, Corey Ward)
By Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COFFEE CO. Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men from the two-state have advanced in two of American’s top televised singing competitions.

The Voice contestant Corey Ward is originally from Hartsville, South Carolina, but is now a resident of McDonough, Georgia. According to NBC, he previously auditioned for The Voice last season but did not pass the auditions. Now, he is currently in the top 9 contestants.

The next episode of The Voice airs tonight at 8 p.m. You can vote for The Voice by clicking here.

Meanwhile, Coffee County’s Willie Spence has advanced to the Top 3 of American Idol. He will be competing in the season finale. Spence passed his idol audition back in February of this year.

The season finale will air on May 23 at 8 p.m. You can place votes for contestants by clicking here.

