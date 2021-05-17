S.C. Gov. McMaster signs open carry with training bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gun owners in South Carolina will soon be able to open carry a weapon in the state if they have a conceal weapons permit.

Today, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open to Carry with Training Act into law.

The new law allows concealed weapon permit holders to openly carry a concealable weapon on them or in their vehicle unless there is signage explicitly stating otherwise. The law will go into effect in 90 days on Aug.16. Current, valid concealed weapon permit holders are not authorized to openly carry a handgun in South Carolina until that date.

The law requires a person to go through the training to get a concealed weapon permit in order to open carry, but it waives the $50 fee for the permit.

On its journey to the governor’s desk, state Democrats previously criticized the bill, claiming it makes it easy for people to intimidate others and could potentially put minority gun owners at risk if they choose to open-carry.

Republicans, meanwhile, have said the open carry bill only changes how a person can carry a firearm and protects people who have concealed weapons permits who may accidentally expose their weapon in public.

State law enforcement authorities urge handgun owners remain in compliance with the law.

“It’s critical for gun owners to understand the new law before carrying their weapon in public,” said S.C. Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel.

Authorities note that the Open Carry with Training Act does not change the law on who can carry a firearm. The newly signed law merely changes the way a concealed weapon permit holder can carry a handgun in public in the Palmetto state.

Additionally, the Open Carry with Training Act also does not change where a concealed weapon permit holder can carry in South Carolina nor does it change the right of a public or private business or employer to post a sign prohibiting or allowing the carrying of a concealable weapon by a valid conceal weapon permit holder.

During the next 90 days, SLED says the agency will be working to develop the necessary training curriculum for the handgun education course; coordinate with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy to create and provide training for law enforcement personnel and overhaul its internal process to handle the required changes that impact applications and renewals.

State authorities strongly encourage anyone who owns a firearm and is interested in openly carrying their weapon in public to thoroughly read the recently signed law and all applicable South Carolina gun laws. The full law can be viewed here.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.