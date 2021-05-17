SC for Ed cancels protest after receiving numerous threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After receiving numerous threats, SC for Ed has announced it will be canceling a protest that had been scheduled for today.

The protest was supposed to take place on Monday at the State House, the South Carolina State Department of Education, and the Governor’s Mansion.

In a statement released Saturday, the organization said:

“The SC for Ed community has received harassing and threatening messages from groups with extreme views about masking, who have falsely represented our event as being primarily mask-related. Our event is meant to bring attention to the continued mistreatment of teachers in SC public schools and the negative impact that has on students.”

Please read this important announcement from SC for Ed about the planned protest on May 17. pic.twitter.com/rXDjk2HinR — SCforED (@SCforEd) May 16, 2021

SC for Ed is still asking supporters to contact lawmakers regarding action items on their legislative agenda but will no longer be hosting an in-person event.

