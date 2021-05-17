Advertisement

SC for Ed cancels protest after receiving numerous threats

Members of the South Carolina nonprofit SC For Ed met with state representatives on Wednesday...
Members of the South Carolina nonprofit SC For Ed met with state representatives on Wednesday in an effort to have their voices heard regarding the state of public education. (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After receiving numerous threats, SC for Ed has announced it will be canceling a protest that had been scheduled for today.

RELATED STORY | S.C. governor’s order on school masks spurs confusion, protests

The protest was supposed to take place on Monday at the State House, the South Carolina State Department of Education, and the Governor’s Mansion.

In a statement released Saturday, the organization said:

“The SC for Ed community has received harassing and threatening messages from groups with extreme views about masking, who have falsely represented our event as being primarily mask-related. Our event is meant to bring attention to the continued mistreatment of teachers in SC public schools and the negative impact that has on students.”

SC for Ed is still asking supporters to contact lawmakers regarding action items on their legislative agenda but will no longer be hosting an in-person event.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prather, 21, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and a...
Man charged with quadruple shooting is related to two of the victims
Thursday afternoon the quiet and peaceful scene on the Broad River was shaken by search teams.
Missing boater found in Lincoln County
Two people were shot inside a vehicle on Elbert Street Sunday evening.
Two people shot in vehicle on Elbert Street in Graniteville
BCSO says they seized 112 marijuana plants from a wooded area off Thankful Church Road.
Marijuana grow operation busted in Burke County
Just as one family lays their loved one to rest, another is missing theirs. DNR is searching...
Funeral held for one lake drowning victim as services for friend set Tuesday

Latest News

High turnout at vaccine clinic since eligibility expands to 12 to 15 age group
Televised S.C. town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine
Tyler Prather
Deputies give details on shooting that left 2 women dead, 2 injured
Willie Spence of Georgia (left) and Corey Ward of South Carolina (right) are competing in two...
Singers from two-state secure top spots in American TV singing competitions
Stocks are perilously low at Shepeard Blood Center in this photo from May 12, 2021.
Here are five reasons to give blood for our local CSRA hospitals this week
Frank Lee Walker II
Suspect sought after Wagener shooting injures 28-year-old