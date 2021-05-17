New details revealed in quadruple shooting on East Telfair Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fatal family affair. Tonight there’s new details in the quadruple shooting that left two women dead and two others shot with children in the room as witnesses.

“Just pow, pow. All loud. That’s all I just heard. And screaming,” said 8-year-old Jordan Moulton. “I felt scary.”

It’s a complicated story involving a lot of people. Police have arrested one person. We just confirmed this afternoon they are looking for a second subject. On Thursday Richmond County deputies responded to the Magnolia Court Apartments off East Telfair Street.

Two women died, two others were shot, and two more were shot at. The two women killed have been identified as Tishaa Moulton and Latoya Oglesby.

The suspect is now behind bars in connection to all of this. 21-year-old Tyler Prather faces murder, aggravated assault, and weapons charges. He’s the brother and son of two of the victims.

Five arrest warrants and two incident reports tell us a lot about what happened at the former River Glen Apartments Thursday evening. Today we’re learning police were called out there an hour before the shooting for a fight involving two of the victims.

It’s an image 8-year-old Jordan Moulton won’t soon forget.

“They just came and started shooting and shot my mama and my grandma. My mama just layed down,” he said.

He and his three young siblings say they saw a tall man, wearing a black mask, black gloves, and black clothing enter his grandma’s apartment and open fire. Their mom Tishaa Moulton was killed, along with 40-year-old Latoya Oglesby. Their grandmother 45-year-old Tiliha Turner is in the hospital with a gunshot to her abdomen.

“We ran to the backroom and then when then finished started shooting, they ran to a green car,” he said.

Now all four kids are staying with their great aunt Ja’nice Williams.

“They’re family,” he said.

An hour before the shooting police were called to the same complex for a fight between Tishaa and a woman who was shot at but not injured. Police say they couldn’t figure out who was the victim in the fight and no one was arrested.

“The fact that she got jumped and fought prior to the shooting, and nothing was done, and Richmond County was called out there, it’s bizarre,” he said.

Investigators are still working to determine if that fight was related to the shooting. But between fighting and shooting, the family praying for peace and sending Tishaa a sign she can see from heaven.

“She a good mom,” said Moulton.

And that sign is ‘I love you’ in sign language because Tishaa was deaf.

The entire family, dealing with such a great amount of loss right now. Even still Janice believes her nephew Tyler is innocent.

The sheriff’s office confirms they are looking for a second subject. They were really specific with that language because they don’t want to call this person a suspect yet. We don’t know anything about what that person’s involvement may have been but we’ll keep checking.

The apartment complex where this all happened is not new to crime. Back in 2019 the city of Augusta actually put a lot of money into demolishing the complex to build new ones. Since then the name’s gone from River Glen Apartments to Magnolia Court Apartments. But has the new face-lift really deterred crime in the area?

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.