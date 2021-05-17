Public hearing to discuss K-12 public education in the 12th Congressional District

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) The State Board of Education will hold a public hearing for citizens in the 12th Congressional District on next week to discuss K-12 public education.

The meeting will be held on May 24 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Emanuel County Board of Education, 201 N. Main St., Swainsboro, GA 30401.

Interested citizens and educators within the congressional district will be able to share comments and feedback regarding K-12 public education. Those wishing to speak should sign in upon arrival.

Individuals who need assistance or auxiliary aids for participation in this public forum are invited to make their needs known to SBOEadmin@doe.k12.ga.us no later than 72 hours before the scheduled event.

The 12th Congressional District includes Appling, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Coffee, Emanuel, Evans, Jeff Davis, Jenkins, Laurens, Montgomery, Richmond, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen and Wheeler counties along with portions of Columbia and Effingham counties. Find your congressional district here.

