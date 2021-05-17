One on One with Richard Rogers: Sitting down with North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Big changes came for North Augusta as the city welcomed a new mayor into office. Briton Williams takes over for former mayor Bob Pettit who served for the past four years.

The new mayor sat down with us to talk about what the journey has been like and what’s next for the city of North Augusta.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.