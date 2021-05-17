Here are five reasons to give blood for our local CSRA hospitals this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Shepeard Blood Center is in desperate need of all blood types. And when you donate, your blood goes directly to patients in our local hospitals like AU Medical Center, the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, and University Hospital.

The center also says you can give blood if you have received the COVID-19 vaccine as long as you feel healthy.

Here are some blood drives that are planned this week:

On May 17 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., people in the Waynesboro community can donate at the Mennonite School. The following day, May 18 , another drive will be at the A&A Minimart in Waysneboro from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There are three drives on May 19 . One will be at the AU Student Center from noon to 6 p.m. The second will be at Warren Baptist Church in Augusta from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. And the third will be at USC Aiken from 9 a.m. to noon.

On May 20 , the Grace United Methodist Church will accept blood donations starting at 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. And the same day over in Glascock County, the sheriff’s office will accept donations from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lastly, on May 21, there are two drives scheduled in Edgefield, South Carolina. You can give at the county hospital from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or at the community KJ’s Shopping Center from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. A drive will also be held the same day at Culver’s Grovetown from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you want to give back but can’t make it to a blood drive, you can always schedule your own appointment or visit one of Shepeard’s locations:

Aiken - 353 Fabian Drive: Open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Augusta - 1533 Wrightsboro Road: Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evans - 4329 Washington Road: Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

