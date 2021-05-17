Advertisement

Golden Ray wreck inspected after fire as crews prepare to move forward with removal

By Kristen Rary
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Coast Guard and other emergency responders spent Friday night spraying seawater onto the Golden Ray wreck even after the fire was out.

They say they tried to do this in an effort to continue to cool the steel and all of the machinery down before they got inspectors in on Saturday to figure out what changes need to be made and how they can move forward with dismantling the ship.

Once the fire was out on Friday night, emergency responders in the Coast Guard immediately launched into reinstating pollution control operations around the ship.

Beginning Saturday and continuing over the next several days, the engineering team will reassess the structure to see what kind of damage the fire caused to the ship and the machinery that was built to remove the wreckage. That assessment will not be their routine check, but a far more detailed, in-depth description of the steel and structure that will prepare crews for any future issues.

They say they knew removing the ship would be a learning process and they were prepared for a fire, but that preparation doesn’t mean they can stop it from happening again.

“The potential for fires will remain as long as the wreck is out there. And it’s something that we knew was a potential,” said Petty Officer Michael Himes of the U.S. Coast Guard. “We did have some fires internally long before we started wreck removal, so we had a little bit of experience with it, of course a part of the removal process called for comprehensive fire suppression equipment so, like I said it’s an unfortunate circumstance of removing this ship.”

The U.S. Coast Guard does not have a timeline for when the ship will be completely removed, but it remains a top priority as work continues.

