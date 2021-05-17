Georgia police to join search for missing woman from South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Department is working with police in Greenville, South Carolina as a family continues to search for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in weeks. They believe she may be in Savannah.

“We just want, we want to know she’s okay. We just want to know that she’s okay and that there’s nothing has happened,” said Kelly Smith, who is hoping someone has seen her 22-year-old daughter Tess.

It’s been days since Smith heard from Tess. She says her daughter was last seen here in Savannah.

“Tess hasn’t been heard from anybody since about the 11th of April. But she was spotted in a salon in South Carolina, and that was, I mean in Savannah. That was like around the first week of May,” said Smith.

Tess is a model with Black Cat Modeling. According to the police report filed by the Greenville Police Department, Tess was supposed to be in Savannah for a photoshoot.

“We know she had a photoshoot in Savannah which she had been talking about traveling to Savannah to go there,” said Smith.

The last message Tessa’s family received said she would talk to them when she was done in Savannah.

“That’s a little scary to hear that just knowing. She’s very in touch with all of her family and so that, it’s just out of character for her,” said Smith.

They decided to file a police report when they realized all of her social media accounts had gone silent.

“All the Instagram, TikTok, anything that she was on was just silent. And that is completely nothing that is like her,” Smith said.

Now Savannah Police say they are aware of the report and plan on reaching out to the Greenville Police Department this week. Her family just wants to hear from her.

“Her cousins and her brothers and sisters are working around the clock trying to figure out what’s happened to her. If she would just let someone know that she’s okay. And if someone knows some information, has seen her, please get in touch with the police,” said Smith.

If you have any information about where Tess could be, you can call either department below:

Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.

Savannah Polic Department at 912-652-6500.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.