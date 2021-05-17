Georgia GOP still seeking a fight over Trump election loss

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Republican congressional district conventions Saturday showed Georgia activists still consumed by the unproven belief that Donald Trump had been unfairly cheated out of the 2020 presidential election.

Multiple districts meeting Saturday condemned incumbent GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan for not doing enough to block Trump’s loss of Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.

At least one district, suburban Atlanta’s 7th, also censured Gov. Brian Kemp.

Many conventions saw a wave of activists attracted by support for Trump and anguish over his loss.

The 1st District Convention in Jesup was canceled because the venue owners were concerned about protesters from Savannah contesting a disputed Chatham County convention

Also in the news ...

Georgia Democrats are nominating an attorney who is a voting rights advocate to serve on the State Election Board. Sara Tindall Ghazal would succeed David Worley as the party’s representative on the five-person board. Worley spent 17 years in the role. The chairwoman of the Georgia Democratic Party, U.S. Rep Nikema Williams, announced Ghazal’s nomination.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.