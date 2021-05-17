Advertisement

Georgia GOP still seeking a fight over Trump election loss

A 2020 presidential campaign sign supporting President Donald Trump sits on a front lawn in Ray...
A 2020 presidential campaign sign supporting President Donald Trump sits on a front lawn in Ray City, Ga., Thursday, June 21, 2018.(AP Photo/David Goldman)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Republican congressional district conventions Saturday showed Georgia activists still consumed by the unproven belief that Donald Trump had been unfairly cheated out of the 2020 presidential election.

Multiple districts meeting Saturday condemned incumbent GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan for not doing enough to block Trump’s loss of Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.

At least one district, suburban Atlanta’s 7th, also censured Gov. Brian Kemp.

Many conventions saw a wave of activists attracted by support for Trump and anguish over his loss.

The 1st District Convention in Jesup was canceled because the venue owners were concerned about protesters from Savannah contesting a disputed Chatham County convention

Also in the news ...

  • Georgia Democrats are nominating an attorney who is a voting rights advocate to serve on the State Election Board. Sara Tindall Ghazal would succeed David Worley as the party’s representative on the five-person board. Worley spent 17 years in the role. The chairwoman of the Georgia Democratic Party, U.S. Rep Nikema Williams, announced Ghazal’s nomination.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prather, 21, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and a...
Man charged with quadruple shooting is related to two of the victims
Thursday afternoon the quiet and peaceful scene on the Broad River was shaken by search teams.
Missing boater found in Lincoln County
Two people were shot inside a vehicle on Elbert Street Sunday evening.
Two people shot in vehicle on Elbert Street in Graniteville
BCSO says they seized 112 marijuana plants from a wooded area off Thankful Church Road.
Marijuana grow operation busted in Burke County
Just as one family lays their loved one to rest, another is missing theirs. DNR is searching...
Funeral held for one lake drowning victim as services for friend set Tuesday

Latest News

Tyler Prather
Deputies give details on shooting that left 2 women dead, 2 injured
Willie Spence of Georgia (left) and Corey Ward of South Carolina (right) are competing in two...
Singers from two-state secure top spots in American TV singing competitions
Stocks are perilously low at Shepeard Blood Center in this photo from May 12, 2021.
Here are five reasons to give blood for our local CSRA hospitals this week
Frank Lee Walker II
Suspect sought after Wagener shooting injures 28-year-old
augusta basketball team
Augusta parade celebrates championship wins of three local basketball teams