Gas prices take a big weekly jump in the 2-state region, but ‘relief is coming’

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia gas prices have risen 10.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.91 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia.

Augusta drivers are getting just a slight break, with the average price here at $2.90 per gallon, up 11.8¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.78 per gallon.

Just be glad you’re not in Atlanta, where the price is $2,99 per gallon.

Gas prices in Georgia are 23.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.28 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.44 per gallon today while the most expensive is $3.64 per gallon, a difference of $1.20 per gallon.

Georgia gas stations are still recovering from surging demand last week. Gasoline sales were reportedly 2-3 times stronger than normal as drivers lined up at pumps to top off their tanks.

“The restart of the pipeline last Wednesday was very positive news for motorists,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman AAA-The Auto Club Group. “While the impact was not seen immediately, Georgians can expect to see a few more days of limited fuel supply but can rest assured that relief is coming.”

Across the river in South Carolina

According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina, the state’s gas prices have risen 14.1 cents per gallon in the past week and average at $2.85 per gallon Monday.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.24 per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy’s price reports say the cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.51 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.41 per gallon. This is a difference of nearly a dollar per gallon.

The national picture

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 per gallon today. The national average is up 16.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.17 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The national average gas price surged last week thanks to big price jumps in Southeastern states due to the previously shut down Colonial Pipeline, but most areas outside that region saw smaller fluctuations,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With the pipeline now back in service, I expect prices to come down in the hardest-hit states, specifically the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Virginia.”

“The drops should lead the national average to soon fall back under the $3 per gallon mark, but motorists shouldn’t get too excited. Prices may start to head higher in a few weeks should Memorial Day gasoline demand become red hot. In addition, motorists in the affected areas should see outage numbers continue to decline this week, especially early in the week when gasoline demand tends to be the lowest. I’m optimistic that there will be enough recovery by Memorial Day for motorists in these states to fill up without having to search for gasoline.”

From reports by WRDW/WAGT sister stations WALB and WCSC