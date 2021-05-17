Ga. lieutenant governor confirms he won’t seek re-election

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - As expected, Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Monday he won’t be running for a second term.

He’d hinted in recent days that this would be this case, with him instead opting to focus his energy on helping plan the future of a post-Trump GOP.

Duncan has been one of the more prominent Republicans to openly contradict Donald Trump’s claims of November election fraud. Contradicting Trump has given Duncan a national platform, but it also has made him a target among many Republicans.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Duncan said:

“It always feels coldest right before the sun rises. I believe that is the exact moment in time the Republican Party is caught in right now, and I am committed to being a part of creating those better days ahead for our conservative party all across this country. The national events of the last six months have deeply affected my family in ways I would have never imagined when I first asked for their support to run for Lieutenant Governor in 2017. Through all of the highs and lows of the last six months they have never left my side and are once again united behind me in my pursuit of a better way forward for our conservative party – a GOP 2.0.

“Today, I am announcing that I will not be seeking reelection for a second term as Lieutenant Governor. It is truly an honor to serve as Lt. Governor and I have no intention of slowing down on my policy over politics platform. The people of Georgia elected me to serve four years and I will give them nothing less. I look forward to working with the Senate during the upcoming Redistricting special session this fall and the 2022 legislative session starting in January. Our office will continue to go to work each and every day looking for ways to positively affect the lives of all 11 million Georgians.

“In the coming months, I will begin transitioning a majority of my political energy toward helping to build out an organization called GOP 2.0 on a national level. This organization will focus on healing and rebuilding a Republican Party that is damaged but not destroyed through a strategy called P.E.T. Project. GOP 2.0 will work hard every day reminding Americans the value of conservative Policies through genuine Empathy and a respectful Tone. This effort will no doubt be challenging but well worth it because both this country and this Party deserve better.”

Duncan is also writing a book about party rebuilding efforts. Several Republicans are considering running for lieutenant governor in Georgia.

The Democratic Party of Georgia released this statement in response to Duncan’s announcement:

“Lieutenant Governor Duncan’s announcement that he will not seek re-election confirms what we already knew – there is no room for common sense or basic truth in the Georgia GOP. Donald Trump and the far-right have completely taken over the Republican Party with extreme rhetoric, racist voter suppression policies, and a barrage of blatant lies about our presidential election. While Republicans try in vain to salvage their broken party, Democrats are focused on electing new, forward-looking leadership to the Lieutenant Governor’s office and statewide offices in 2022.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.