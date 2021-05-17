Firefighter injured while fighting blaze at old Rollins Elementary School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire and EMA says a firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting a fire at the old Rollins Elementary School on Mura Drive Sunday.

The agency reports firefighters were able to knock down the flames that had consumed two rooms in 20 minutes. In a Facebook post, officials say the rooms suffered moderate damage.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering a minor injury and no civilians were injured.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire. The building was scheduled to be demolished tomorrow.

