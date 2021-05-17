Deputies give details on shooting that left 2 women dead, 2 injured

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Reports from deputies and arrest warrants released Monday morning reveal new details about a shooting last week that killed two women at an apartment on East Telfair Street .

Among the new details: A deputy was called to the scene earlier that day because of an altercation between two of the victims.

Tyler Prather, 21, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault and a weapons charge in connection with Thursday’s incident. He is being held without bail in Richmond County. He’s related to two of the victims.

A report released Monday morning by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office gives details on the shooting.

READ THE INCIDENT REPORT:

It says that at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to an apartment at 201 E. Telfair St., where they found Tishaa Moulton and Taliha Turner inside apartment with at least one apparent gunshot wound each and Moulton unresponsive.

Deputies also sound Latoya Oglesby lying in the stairwell of the with at least one apparent gunshot wound, also unresponsive.

Turner was transported to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment, where she was in critical condition after the shooting.

Coroner Mark Bowen and Deputy Coroner Mitchell Freeman responded to the scene and pronounced Moulton and Oglesby dead at 6:29 p.m.

Three other victims had been shot at: Druscilla Kent, Ashley Johnson-Bradford and Shantel Anderson.

Kent and Johnson-Bradford were not injured.

Anderson was shot in the arm and was transported to AUMC for treatment and released.

READ THE ARREST WARRANT AFFIDAVITS:

SKM_28721051722320 by Jeremy Turnage on Scribd

Prather’s aunt tells us his sister, 26-year-old Tishaa Moulton, is among the two women dead. She says his mother was one of the women who was injured.

Another incident report released Monday reveals a deputy was called to the scene due to an altercation about an hour before the shootings.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a deputy was dispatched to the apartment complex to investigate a report of a fight apparently involving some of the victims.

Kent told a deputy that she’d gone over to the apartment of her neighbor, Moulton, to ask why Moulton called the police on her. Kent then “stated that Moulton (who is deaf) started getting in Kent’s face and waving her hands in the air.

Kent stated that she then pushed Moulton away and then Moulton punched Kent in the face, according to the deputy’s report.

Moulton advised that she had just came home from the store and Kent was kicking and hitting the door.

Moulton advised that she then opened the door and Kent punched her in the back of the head, according to the report.

Moulton stated that the fight made its way out to the parking lot and then ended, the report stated.

At the time of the report due to conflicting statements and no visible injuries on either party, the deputy was unable to determine a victim.

The shooting was part of a wave of violent crimes that swept the CSRA, leaving two people dead, eight people shot and one person stabbed within 12 hours.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.