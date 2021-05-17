Advertisement

Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Low rain chances this week with seasonal to above average highs.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are expecting to stay dry today with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. A few showers look possible by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s, but most will stay dry with partly sunny skies.

Other than that slight shower risk we’ll be staying dry this week with temperatures increasing to the upper 80s and near 90 by Friday.

A warming trend in store for this week.
A warming trend in store for this week.(WRDW)

Our first taste of summer looks possible by this weekend with highs in the mid 90s! Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates on the forecast.

