Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly cloudy skies expected this evening with decreasing clouds into tonight. Temperatures tonight will be dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s by early Tuesday morning. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Looking dry for most of Tuesday with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies during the day. There is the chance for a few isolated showers as a weak upper level disturbance moves over the region, but any rain that forms should be light and brief. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to low 80s. Winds will start out of the east then turn more southeast in the afternoon between 5-10 mph.

Lows Wednesday morning will be back down in the upper 50s to low 60s. Our weather set up on Wednesday looks similar to Tuesday with isolated shower chances and highs in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be mainly out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Highs later this week are expected to hit the mid to low 90s for the first time this year! (WRDW)

An upper level ridge begins to develop over the eastern United States Thursday into this weekend bringing above average temperatures and dry weather. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Our first taste of highs above 90° this year looks possible by this weekend. Afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to low 90s! The air is expected to be relatively dry this weekend, so it hopefully won’t be humid to accompany the heat. Skies will be generally sunny this weekend.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.