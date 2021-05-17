Community mourns the life of a legendary local funeral director

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroner Mark Bowen confirmed Charlie Reid, owner of C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home, passed away Friday.

Charlie Reid was a household name for many across Augusta, as he was known for his generosity to families who needed help when they were at their lowest.

At C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home, the grass was green, and ornate statues towered over the lawn on Sunday. But Reid was absent for the very first time.

“I hate that this happened, it happened to us all, and I just know that the city’s gonna miss him,” said his granddaughter, Shacoula Wilber.

Charlie Reid devoted his life to others who had lost theirs. Those who knew him say he didn’t see headstones as dollar signs. The people we spoke to said he frequently offered services discounted or free of charge to those who needed it the most.

“When you think about how profound that is. Somebody whose not been able to afford a lot of things their whole life, to have somebody come in and say, ‘regardless of what your life was, you deserve to be buried with dignity,’” said Suzettra Walker, who knew Reid.

Reid had even organized the services for James Brown, but people knew of him for a different reason.

“He was one of the kindest people, one of the most compassionate businessmen that I’ve ever known,” said Walker.

Now, after decades of laying other people to rest, it’s his turn.

“I’m pretty sure he’s up there dancing right about now, because he knows all the things he’s done to make it possible for a lot of families,” said his granddaughter.

Family and friends say it’s time for him to come home, because there’s quite a few people up there waiting for him at the gates, with thank you’s long overdue.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.