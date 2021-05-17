Commissioner Johnson addresses crime in District 1 ‘We’re making good strides in the right direction’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In 2019 River Glen Apartments got new management, a complete renovation, and re-branding to Magnolia Court. Even with a big facelift, the past can be hard to hide. But leaders are working to make the community even better.

“River Glen always had this negative stereotype hanging over its head just because of some of the things that’s happen in that neighborhood,” said Commissioner Johnson.

Things like shootings, stabbings, and assaults. A quick search of River Glen will bring up years of crime and violence but things are looking up. And Commissioner Jordan Johnson doesn’t want people to forget the growth.

“What we’re seeing now is two different dynamics between the River Glen of the past, and Magnolia Court of the present and the future. I mean, they’re two different places and I think that it’s important for people to understand that,” said Jordan Johnson, Commissioner District 1

A look at past news 12 stories show at least four murders in the complex between 2012 and 2019. According to data from the sheriff’s office during those same years, there were 21 cases of aggravated assault with a gun.

“..You know, we’re trying to solve an issue has been here longer than all of us. And it’s not an easy thing to do,” he said.

During renovation security measures like a fence and badge entry were added. Since 2019 there have been only two shooting incidents and seven assault with gun cases.

“We’re making some very good steps towards getting in the right direction,” he said.

In the works now are job skill programs, after-school care, and identifying the issues.

“How do we do that, well, we just have to make sure that we know what those barriers are first,” he said.

Commissioner Johnson says employment is one of the main issues in Magnolia Court and in district 1. He’s in the process right now of taking community tours with neighborhood leaders to identify issues residents have.

Magnolia Court has also been a key affordable housing spot for people who used to be homeless and those transitioning in the workforce. The community center inside the complex offers programming space for some of those things Johnson wants to implement soon.

