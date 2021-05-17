Augusta parade celebrates championship wins of three local basketball teams

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials from the city of Augusta, Richmond County Board of Education and Georgia General Assembly held a parade over the weekend to celebrate the basketball championship wins of three area schools.

The parade celebrated the championships of the Cross Creek High School Girls and Boys and Josey High School Girls basketball teams.

“Well deserved for all of us and we’re just so excited,” Kim Schlein, head coach for Cross Creek Girls said. " “I’m so glad I get to relax now and I get to watch them have a good time, because we still haven’t had that big celebration.”

Both the boys and girls basketball teams at Cross Creek High School won their respective Class 3A championship game. The girls team won their championship game over Greater Atlanta Christian at the Macon Centreplex, 56 to 44. They finished the season with a 23-2 record.

The Cross Creek boys team took the win over Sandy Creek, 57 to 49 and finished their season 25 to 4 after starting last year with a loss in the state title.

“A lot of people talk about Savannah basketball. A lot of people talk about Atlanta basketball. But here in Augusta, we’ve got some good basketball players as well,” Lawrence Kelly, coach for the Cross Creek boys, said.

And for the T.W. Josey girls, it was a mission about perseverance. The Lady Eagles had to come back in every game in the state playoffs, including a 14-point second-half deficit in the championship. But the team took the final win against Fannin County 47-42. It was their first title since 1998.

“This is what you do it for. The amount of times that you have to push the girls and get them out of their comfort zones. This is your chance to say, ‘Hey, this is what it was for. This is why we did it. This is why you went through it,’” Head Coach Jawan Bailey of Josey said.

George Bailey, retiring Athletic Director for Richmond County School System, served as grand marshal as the parade.

The T.W. Josey High School girls basketball team and the Cross Creek High School boys and girls basketball teams won championships this year. (WRDW)

