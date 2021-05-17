Advertisement

Argument over theft from lunchbox sparked Aiken County stabbing, deputies say

By Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A workplace accusation of a theft from a lunch box escalated into a fight that ended in a stabbing, according to Aiken County deputies.

That’s one of the new details about the early Friday incident that’s revealed in a report the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office released this morning.

The stabbing was reported at 3:15 a.m. Friday at Parkdale Mills, a yarn manufacturer at 418 Ascauga Lake Road.

The victim told a deputy he’d been in an argument with another man over something possibly being stolen out of a lunch box. The argument was verbal until the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the arm, the victim told a deputy.

The victim said he grabbed the stabber and threw him to the ground, but the suspect then stabbed him near the stomach.

The victim said he ran outside and asked for help.

According to the report, the suspect told authorities the victim “got up in his face and they were touching chests,” according to the incident report.

The suspect said he felt threatened and “did what he had to do,” according to the report.

According to Aiken County jail records, suspect Timothy C. Pierce, 43, was arrested Saturday and charged with assault/attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The stabbing was part of a wave of violent crimes that swept the CSRA, also leaving two people dead and eight people shot within 12 hours.

