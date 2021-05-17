Advertisement

Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe

By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) - Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe.

Meza, who has a software engineering degree, beat out Miss Brazil at the end of the night, screaming Sunday when the announcer shouted “Viva Mexico!”

Previous winner Zozibini Tunzi fit the crown on Meza’s head and waited to make sure it would stay in place as Meza beamed and took her first walk to the front of the stage.

Tunzi, a public relations professional who became the first Black woman from South Africa to win the contest, had held the title since December 2019. Last year’s ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic.

The pageant was hosted by “Access Hollywood’s” Mario Lopez and actor and model Olivia Culpo, the 2012 Miss Universe. It was broadcast live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida.

Ahead of the pageant, Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, stated that they had spent months planning a safe competition that followed similar guidelines as last November’s 2020 Miss USA competition held in Memphis.

The Miss Universe competition airs in more than 160 territories and countries across the globe including in the U.S on the FYI channel and on Telemundo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prather, 21, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and a...
Man charged with quadruple shooting is related to two of the victims
Thursday afternoon the quiet and peaceful scene on the Broad River was shaken by search teams.
Missing boater found in Lincoln County
Two people were shot inside a vehicle on Elbert Street Sunday evening.
Two people shot in vehicle on Elbert Street in Graniteville
BCSO says they seized 112 marijuana plants from a wooded area off Thankful Church Road.
Marijuana grow operation busted in Burke County
Just as one family lays their loved one to rest, another is missing theirs. DNR is searching...
Funeral held for one lake drowning victim as services for friend set Tuesday

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden to boost world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses
A bar in Louisville, Kentucky is requiring proof of vaccination in order to go maskless.
Louisville bar owner asks fully vaccinated customers to show proof to go maskless
Tyler Prather
Deputies give details on shooting that left 2 women dead, 2 injured
A bar in Louisville, Kentucky is requiring customers to show proof of vaccination to go maskless.
Louisville bar owner asks fully vaccinated customers to show proof
Willie Spence of Georgia (left) and Corey Ward of South Carolina (right) are competing in two...
Singers from two-state secure top spots in American TV singing competitions