Police: Woman kills her 2 kids with meat cleaver in Arizona

By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a woman threatened to stab her husband over an argument about money to move to Japan before she allegedly killed their two children with a meat cleaver in a suburban Phoenix apartment.

Tempe police say 40-year-old Yui Inoue remains jailed on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.

This Saturday, May 15, 2021, booking photo released by Tempe Police Department shows Yui Inoue,...
This Saturday, May 15, 2021, booking photo released by Tempe Police Department shows Yui Inoue, 40, who is jailed for allegedly killing her two children in Temple, Ariz. Yui Inoue remained jailed on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, according to Tempe police. It was unclear Sunday if Inoue has a lawyer yet. Police said the woman primarily speaks Japanese and had an interpreter for a post-Miranda interview. Inoue drove to a police station about 7 a.m. Saturday and told officers she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children, authorities said.(Tempe Police Department via AP)

It was unclear Sunday if Inoue has a lawyer yet.

Police said the woman primarily speaks Japanese and had an interpreter for their interviews.

Authorities say Inoue drove to a police station about 7 a.m. Saturday and told officers she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children.

Police say a 7-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were found dead in the apartment. Their names weren’t immediately released.

