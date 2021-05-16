Missing boater found in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia DNR confirms the body of the boater who went missing on the Broad River last week has been located.

They say 52-year-old David Floyd from Lavonia was located by cadaver dogs from South Carolina Foothill Rescue Team at 1:40 Sunday afternoon.

DNR Game Wardens and Elbert County EMS recovered Floyd’s body and turned him over to the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Floyd was staying at the Broad River Campgrounds with his family.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.