Marijuana grow operation busted in Burke County

GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit confirms they and the Georgia Governor’s Drug Task Force located and stopped a marijuana grow operation in Girard.

They say they located the operation on May 13 around 1:30 p.m. in a wooded area on the 700 block of Thankful Church Road.

During their investigation, investigators seized 112 marijuana plants.

63-year-old Willie Edward Turner was taken into custody and charged with Manufacturing Marijuana. He is currently at the Burke County Detention Center.

