Marijuana grow operation busted in Burke County
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit confirms they and the Georgia Governor’s Drug Task Force located and stopped a marijuana grow operation in Girard.
They say they located the operation on May 13 around 1:30 p.m. in a wooded area on the 700 block of Thankful Church Road.
During their investigation, investigators seized 112 marijuana plants.
63-year-old Willie Edward Turner was taken into custody and charged with Manufacturing Marijuana. He is currently at the Burke County Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.