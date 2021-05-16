Advertisement

Marijuana grow operation busted in Burke County

BCSO says they seized 112 marijuana plants from a wooded area off Thankful Church Road.
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit confirms they and the Georgia Governor’s Drug Task Force located and stopped a marijuana grow operation in Girard.

They say they located the operation on May 13 around 1:30 p.m. in a wooded area on the 700 block of Thankful Church Road.

During their investigation, investigators seized 112 marijuana plants.

63-year-old Willie Edward Turner was taken into custody and charged with Manufacturing Marijuana. He is currently at the Burke County Detention Center.

