Man wanted for questioning in relation to child molestation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking to question Trey’Von Grandison about a child molestation incident that happened on Sunday.

They say Grandison was last seen driving a black GMX Envoy with an unknown Georgia tag.

They say he frequents the Stevens Creek Road area.

If you have any information about Grandison’s whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

