Man charged with quadruple shooting is related to two of the victims, family claims his innocence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning new information about a quadruple shooting that happened at the Magnolia Court apartments on East Telfair Street Thursday. The shooting left two women dead and two others injured.

21-year-old Tyler Prather was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and a weapons charge. He is being held without bail in Richmond County.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will not confirm any details about the shooting or Prather’s arrest, but Prather’s aunt tells us his sister, 26-year-old Tishaa Moulton, is among the two women dead. She says his mother was one of the women who was injured.

The family and official sources confirm Moulton’s children were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but were not injured. The aunt says the children are currently staying at her house.

The Richmond County coroner identified the other murdered woman as 40-year-old LaToya Oglesby.

Prather’s family contends he was wrongly arrested and is innocent.

News 12 is working to obtain incident reports and arrest warrants that will hopefully paint a clearer picture about what happened.

