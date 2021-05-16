Advertisement

Here’s what’s planned during Augusta VA2K events for homeless veterans

Charlie Norwood downtown location
Charlie Norwood downtown location
By Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center will hold its annual VA2K Walk & Roll week of events May 16-22 at its uptown and downtown sites.

Activities will include a virtual 24-hour step challenge May 19 and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on May 22.

Each year, Charlie Norwood joins other Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers across the nation in hosting a VA2K walking event with the goal of moving the body in support of whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans.

Due to the pandemic, Charlie Norwood is replacing the in-person walking event with a series of pandemic-friendly wellness and community partner events for its employees and the local veteran community.

  • To help local homeless Veterans, community members can donate items such as baby diapers and wipes, feminine hygiene products, full size shampoos, soaps, deodorants and toothpaste, tissues and toilet paper, and laundry pods, by calling 706-733-0188, ext. 6353 or 5959.
  • Monetary donations can be made online at Pay.gov. Instructions: After opening the link, select “continue to form,” on the next page select “Augusta- Charlie Norwood VAMC,” and on the next page select “Homeless Veterans Program” from the “Program Donation” drop-down box.
  • Consider donating blood to the Shepeard Community Blood Center during an Adopt-a-Week blood drive May 16-22 and let them know you’re doing so in honor of Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.

Since 2011, more than $2.7 million in donations of these type have been raised nationally to help homeless Veterans through VA2K events.

VA2K SCHEDULE:

