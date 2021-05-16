Funeral held for one lake drowning victim as DNR searches for another missing boater

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just as one family lays their loved one to rest, another is missing theirs. DNR is searching for a 52-year-old man whose overturned fishing boat was found on the Broad River in Lincoln County.

This makes the third man to go missing on the water in Lincoln County in the past three weeks. One of those three men, E.J. Kirk, had his funeral Saturday.

He went missing on April 25th, along with his friend Eynn Wilson. Their bodies were recovered a week later.

Today was a final goodbye for E.J.’s family, weeks in the making.

“It just gave us final closure— to send my brother home, to lay him to rest peacefully,” said EJ’s sister, LaKesha Johnson.

Behind every flower and card, his family says is a community with open arms.

“I just thank everyone in the community that just embraced us and showed us any gesture of kindness and sympathy,” said Johnson.

For the people who knew him, family says E.J. Kirk was not someone you forget.

“My brother was a very special person,” said Johnson. “He was very, very big hearted, kind man, who loved everybody and just would do anything for everybody.”

But family certainly won’t forget what happened at Clark’s Hill Lake either.

And just 30 miles from where E.J. was found, the search continued today for another missing man.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office tells us he was staying at the Broad River Campground with family. They say he was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

DNR says two boats were out searching for him Saturday, maneuvering through families out spending time on the water.

They say the third day of their search started early that morning, but they also had eyes in the sky. The sheriff’s office says an Elberton pilot volunteered to help.

But as the sun began to set over Broad River Campground, the he was still not found. So the search continues, for yet another missing man in the water.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.