Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows this morning were down in the 50s for many locations across the CSRA. Bush Field and Saluda briefly dipped into the upper 40s as well. Mostly sunny skies expected for this afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph. Don’t miss the ISS flyover tonight at 9:25 PM. The flyover will last about 7 minutes, starting in the southwestern sky and ending in the northeast sky.

A look at how to view the International Space Station (ISS) flyover this evening. (WRDW)

NASA has re-scheduled the Wallops Rocket Launch for Sunday evening. Launch time is at 8:04 PM with a 40-minute launch window. Violet vapor tracers will be visible from the rocket about 9-10 minutes after launch. Violet is not a color easily identified by the human eye so it may be a little difficult to see. Look in the lower eastern sky for the best view of this rocket launch.

A look at when you should look in the lower eastern sky for the NASA Wallops Rocket Launch. Violet vapor tracers will be released 9-10 mins after launch. (WRDW)

We are expecting to stay dry Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. A few showers look possible by next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Other than that slight shower risk we’ll be staying dry next week with temperatures increasing to the upper 80s and potentially near 90 by next weekend. Keep it here for updates.

