Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today was another beautiful day to be outdoors. We saw mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lowers 80s. If you have any outdoor plans this evening you’ll be in great shape with temperatures falling into the upper 70s after 6pm and into the upper 60s after 9pm with mostly clear skies.

NASA has re-scheduled the Wallops Rocket Launch for tonight at 8:04 PM with a 40-minute launch window. Violet vapor tracers will be visible from the rocket about 9-10 minutes after launch. Violet is not a color easily identified by the human eye so it may be a little difficult to see. Look in the lower eastern sky for the best view of this rocket launch. Tonight will be the last launch attempt due to the Moon staying higher in the sky and making the vapor tracers very hard to see. If the launch doesn’t happen tonight they will attempt again later this year.

We’ll have another great opportunity to see the International Space Station at 9:25 PM. The flyover will last about 7 minutes, starting in the southwestern sky and ending in the northeast sky.

In addition to the space station you’ll be able to see Mercury and Venus in the WNW sky after sunset and before 9:20 pm. You’ll also be able to see the Moon and Mars before they set below the horizon around midnight. If you’re able to capture any photos of the planets or the space stations we’d love to see them! You can submit them here and we might show them at 11:00.

We are expecting to stay dry Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. A few showers look possible by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s but most will stay dry with mostly sunny skies. Other than that slight shower risk we’ll be staying dry next week with temperatures increasing to the upper 80s and near 90 by Friday. Our first taste of summer looks possible by next weekend with highs in the mid 90s! Keep it here for updates.

