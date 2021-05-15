Search continues for missing boater in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, the quiet and peaceful scene on the Broad River was shaken by search teams.

“There was a lot of activity last night with boats and helicopters and flares late at night,” said Emory Williamson, river resident.

Emory Williamson lives along the river. He didn’t want to go on camera but he says even though the water seems calm some parts can be unpredictable.

“There are a lot of rocks in the water at the shoals there’s a tremendous amount of brush piles for fishermen through here. The water is very fast,” he said.

And he thinks the fast water could be what caused a 52-year-old man’s boat to overturn while fishing. Search teams found the boat but not the fisherman. Leading to what’s now been an over 24-hour search.

The Broad River Campgrounds have been DNR’s headquarters since the search began. A neighbor says that he actually saw the boat flipped over on the water.

This marks the second missing persons search in Lincoln County waters in just three weeks.

On April 25, Eynn Wilson and E.J. Kirk went overboard on Clarks Hill Lake, sparking nearly a weeklong search before their bodies were recovered on May 1st.

Williamson says he’s never seen an accident just yards from his dock.

Have you ever seen or heard of any other boat or accidents happening on this water right out here?

“I don’t really know of any accidents, I know that is widely discussed you got to be very careful up here,” said Williamson.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources crews searched the shoreline all day Friday, but they stopped when it got dark. They said they’d resume the search Saturday.

