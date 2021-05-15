Advertisement

Waynesboro PD investigating shooting on Savannah Ave

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office confirms the Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Savannah Avenue early Saturday morning.

Burke County Deputies were called to Burke Medical Center at 3:41 a.m. to assist with crowd control. They say the crowd was in reference to a patient who was brought in with a gunshot wound sustained on Savannah Avenue. They say when they arrived to the hospital less than five minutes later, there was no crowd.

At this time, Waynesboro PD is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people dead, eight people shot, and one person stabbed all in 12 hours. These police lights...
What’s causing string of violence across the two-state region?
The city of North Augusta is booming with new business and there are plans in the works to...
New businesses opening in North Augusta, including coffeehouse owned by 21-year-old
This was the scene after a shooting at an apartment on Telfair Street on May 13, 2021.
Violence strikes the CSRA: 8 people shot, 1 stabbed, 2 die in 5 separate incidents
The Richmond County Sheriff's is searching for this person in reference to a burglary that...
Person wanted for questioning in reference to Augusta bank burglary
Missing girl in Augusta
Have you seen this missing 12-year-old in Augusta?

Latest News

BCSO says they seized 112 marijuana plants from a wooded area off Thankful Church Road.
Marijuana grow operation busted in Burke County
BCSO MARIJUANA BUST
Just as one family lays their loved one to rest, another is missing theirs. DNR is searching...
Funeral held for one lake drowning victim as DNR searches for another missing boater
Just as one family lays their loved one to rest, another is missing theirs. DNR is searching...
11p.m. Missing Boaters
Missing Tiger Found in Texas