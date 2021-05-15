Waynesboro PD investigating shooting on Savannah Ave

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office confirms the Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Savannah Avenue early Saturday morning.

Burke County Deputies were called to Burke Medical Center at 3:41 a.m. to assist with crowd control. They say the crowd was in reference to a patient who was brought in with a gunshot wound sustained on Savannah Avenue. They say when they arrived to the hospital less than five minutes later, there was no crowd.

At this time, Waynesboro PD is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

