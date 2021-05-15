Advertisement

Universal Orlando Resort to no longer require masks outdoors

People who visit Universal Studios Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re...
People who visit Universal Studios Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re enjoying the outdoor parts of the park.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - People who visit Universal Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re enjoying the outdoor parts of the park.

The park announced the changes to their safety guidelines on Saturday.

Masks are still required inside the park’s shops and restaurants, as well as at their attractions.  The park says visitors have to wear masks from when they line up for a ride, until they exit it.

As for social distancing, Universal is trying to keep guests three feet apart.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a shooting at an apartment on Telfair Street on May 13, 2021.
Violence strikes the CSRA: 8 people shot, 1 stabbed, 2 die in 5 separate incidents
2 injured and 2 killed in an Augusta shooting.
Four women shot, two killed in Richmond County
Fleeing S.C. driver catches fire when her hoarded gas explodes, deputies say
Black smoke pours off the wrecked Golden Ray on May 14, 2021.
Wrecked cargo ship catches fire off Georgia coast
Jerard Fowler
New details revealed in Augusta shooting that injured 2 women

Latest News

FILE - This Aug. 23, 2018 file photo shows an arrangement of aspirin pills in New York. A large...
Heart study: Low- and regular-dose aspirin safe, effective
Target stopped selling MLB, NBA, NFL and Pokémon cards this week. (Source: CNN
Target stops selling collector cards
Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media
It’s estimated that $26,750 was taken.
Tourism grant applications available in Aiken County
CDC: Fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice physical...
States, businesses ease mask mandates