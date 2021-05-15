Tourism grant applications available in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local Tourism Development Grant applications and guidelines are now available.

They are at the Aiken County Visitors Center at 133 Laurens St. NW, at www.discoveraikencounty.com on contact page and in the Parks, Recreation, and Tourism office of the Aiken County Government Center.

These funds must be used for tourism development, with the priority of funding to be in the unincorporated areas of Aiken County. The available tax funds are collected in the unincorporated areas of Aiken County through accommodations and are to be distributed in a manner to replenish the accommodations tax base. Applicants should have 50% matching funds.

The local accommodations tax funds are for tourism-related projects as described:

Tourism-related buildings including, but not limited to, civic centers, coliseums and aquariums.

Tourism-related cultural, recreational or historic facilities.

Tourism-related land and water access.

Highways, roads, streets, and bridges, providing access to tourist destinations.

Water and sewer infrastructure to serve tourism-related demands.

Projects must take place and be completed between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. Deadline for receipt of your application is 5 p.m. June 18.

To receive an application and requirement guidelines, call or email: 803-642-7557 ahavird@aikencountysc.gov.

