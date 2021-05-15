Strom Thurmond baseball making the most of “roller coaster” season

JOHNSTON, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - High school baseball playoffs begin Saturday in South Carolina. Strom Thurmond has become a perennial threat with four straight district titles, but just getting in a position for another title was no easy feat this year.

To say 2021 has been a roller coaster of a season is an understatement for the Rebels. The year started with heart break as Ryan White lost his life in a car accident. Head coach Mack Hite also said the team had a number of COVID quarantines. Even this late in the season, with COVID becoming less of a factor across sports, their pitching coach returned Friday after a 2 week quarantine.

Through all of the adversity, the Rebels still earned top seed in their district. Tracy White, Ryan’s mother, has also been the team’s biggest supporter through all the ups and downs of the season.

“It’s been an emotional year for all of our kids and anyone in our baseball program. But Tracy White has been a rock for us and she’s reached out to us constantly,” said Hite. White was also the first and loudest one to cheer for the team in their most important win of the season over Brookland-Cayce.

The Rebels play Saturday at 1:30, and will also be guaranteed at least one more home game on Monday. That game takes place at 6:30. Coach Hite hopes to see a strong showing from fans supporting the Rebels.

