Advertisement

Strom Thurmond baseball making the most of “roller coaster” season

Practice ahead of the first district round at Strom Thurmond.
Practice ahead of the first district round at Strom Thurmond.(Mike Jakucionis)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - High school baseball playoffs begin Saturday in South Carolina. Strom Thurmond has become a perennial threat with four straight district titles, but just getting in a position for another title was no easy feat this year.

To say 2021 has been a roller coaster of a season is an understatement for the Rebels. The year started with heart break as Ryan White lost his life in a car accident. Head coach Mack Hite also said the team had a number of COVID quarantines. Even this late in the season, with COVID becoming less of a factor across sports, their pitching coach returned Friday after a 2 week quarantine.

Through all of the adversity, the Rebels still earned top seed in their district. Tracy White, Ryan’s mother, has also been the team’s biggest supporter through all the ups and downs of the season.

“It’s been an emotional year for all of our kids and anyone in our baseball program. But Tracy White has been a rock for us and she’s reached out to us constantly,” said Hite. White was also the first and loudest one to cheer for the team in their most important win of the season over Brookland-Cayce.

The Rebels play Saturday at 1:30, and will also be guaranteed at least one more home game on Monday. That game takes place at 6:30. Coach Hite hopes to see a strong showing from fans supporting the Rebels.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a shooting at an apartment on Telfair Street on May 13, 2021.
Violence strikes the CSRA: 8 people shot, 1 stabbed, 2 die in 5 separate incidents
2 injured and 2 killed in an Augusta shooting.
Four women shot, two killed in Richmond County
Fleeing S.C. driver catches fire when her hoarded gas explodes, deputies say
Black smoke pours off the wrecked Golden Ray on May 14, 2021.
Wrecked cargo ship catches fire off Georgia coast
Jerard Fowler
New details revealed in Augusta shooting that injured 2 women

Latest News

Westminster soccer team shoots for seventh state title
Westminster soccer team shoots for seventh state title
GreenJackets loosen mask rules for SRP Park
The T.W. Josey High School girls basketball team and the Cross Creek High School boys and girls...
Parade in downtown Augusta to celebrate local, state championship basketball teams
Silver Bluff's Lane Krisle smiles as he sign a college baseball scholarship with Montreat...
Silver Bluff, Josey, North Augusta hold signings Thursday