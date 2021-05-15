Person wanted for questioning in reference to Augusta bank burglary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person in reference to a burglary that happened Saturday at the Navy Federal Credit Union on 232 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway.

They say they are just looking to question the person pictured in the photo below.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking to question this person in reference to a burglary that occurred at a Navy Federal Credit Union on Saturday. (RCSO)

Anyone with information should contact Inv. Britney Jones at (706) 821-4850 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020.

