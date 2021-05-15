Advertisement

Person wanted for questioning in reference to Augusta bank burglary

The Richmond County Sheriff's is searching for this person in reference to a burglary that...
The Richmond County Sheriff's is searching for this person in reference to a burglary that occurred at a Navy Federal Credit Union on Saturday.(RCSO)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person in reference to a burglary that happened Saturday at the Navy Federal Credit Union on 232 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway.

They say they are just looking to question the person pictured in the photo below.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking to question this person in reference to a...
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking to question this person in reference to a burglary that occurred at a Navy Federal Credit Union on Saturday.(RCSO)

Anyone with information should contact Inv. Britney Jones at (706) 821-4850 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people dead, eight people shot, and one person stabbed all in 12 hours. These police lights...
What’s causing string of violence across the two-state region?
The city of North Augusta is booming with new business and there are plans in the works to...
New businesses opening in North Augusta, including coffeehouse owned by 21-year-old
This was the scene after a shooting at an apartment on Telfair Street on May 13, 2021.
Violence strikes the CSRA: 8 people shot, 1 stabbed, 2 die in 5 separate incidents
Missing girl in Augusta
Have you seen this missing 12-year-old in Augusta?

Latest News

BCSO says they seized 112 marijuana plants from a wooded area off Thankful Church Road.
Marijuana grow operation busted in Burke County
BCSO MARIJUANA BUST
Just as one family lays their loved one to rest, another is missing theirs. DNR is searching...
Funeral held for one lake drowning victim as DNR searches for another missing boater
Just as one family lays their loved one to rest, another is missing theirs. DNR is searching...
11p.m. Missing Boaters
Missing Tiger Found in Texas