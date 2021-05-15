One dead after single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that left one person dead Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Cannon Bridge Road in Orangeburg County.

Investigators say a 2011 Chevy pickup was traveling south, when it ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver was the only occupant of the truck and was killed. They were not reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

