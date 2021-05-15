Kemp extends state of emergency for petroleum shortage

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has extended a petroleum shortage state of emergency to May 22.

“While Colonial Pipeline is now operational, the company has informed the public that it will be a few days until full service is available statewide,” Kemp said. “This executive order will ensure fuel supply chains have every resource needed to deliver gas quickly and safely, and that Georgians aren’t hit with state gas taxes at the pump during this shortage. I continue to ask Georgians to only purchase the fuel they need for essential travel through the upcoming weekend.”

On Monday, Kemp temporarily suspended the gas tax in Georgia, increased the weight limits for trucks transporting fuel and further prohibited price gouging.

Click here to read the latest executive order.

