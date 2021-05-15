Fatal collision investigated in Spartanburg County

GREER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, a single-vehicle fatal collision today occurred today on Berry Shoals Road near Rockingham Road. Approximately two miles east of Greer.

The call was reported at approximately 5:07 p.m.

The car was travelling west on Berry Shoals Road and travelled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The vehicle was a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was fatally injured and entrapped in the vehicle. The body was removed by mechanical means and transported to a hospital, where the driver succumbed to injuries.

There were no other vehicles and no other passengers involved.

