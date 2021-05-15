Day 3: DNR searches for missing boater in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Resources is continuing to search for a missing boater in Lincoln County. Game Wardens say they resumed their search on the Broad River at 8:30 Saturday morning.

Crews say they are looking for a missing 52-year-old man who went fishing and never returned.

DNR said they received a call on Thursday afternoon in reference to an overturned Jon boat near the Elbert/Lincoln County line. They say they located the vessel, but not the fisherman. They were told the fisherman was last seen fishing from the overturned boat on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the missing man was staying with his family at the Broad River Campground. Deputies confirm two DNR boats and an Elbert pilot were out searching the area via land, air, and water.

At this time, DNR is not releasing the identity of the man they are looking for.

Game wardens are using sonar technology and searching the shoreline for the missing boater.

