Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Dry this weekend with warmer temperatures. Slightly warmer start expected Sunday morning.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weekend is looking slightly warmer than the past few days. High pressure will be building into the region ushering in some nice and dry weather. Morning lows dipped into the mid to upper 40s around the CSRA. Afternoon highs will be a little warmer and reach the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day. Winds will be light and out of the northeast.

Don’t miss the ISS flyover tonight at 10:13 PM. The flyover will last 6 minutes, starting in the western sky and ending in the northeast sky.

Step outside this evening around 10:13 PM to get a glimpse of the international space station...
Step outside this evening around 10:13 PM to get a glimpse of the international space station flying over our area!(WRDW)

NASA has also re-scheduled the Wallops Rocket Launch for this evening. Launch time is at 8:10 PM with a 40 minute launch window. Violet vapor tracers will be visible from the rocket about 9-10 minutes after launch. Violet is not a color easily identified by the human eye so it may be a little difficult to see. Weather conditions for the launch this evening look great.

A map showing rocket visibility after launch for the Eastern US.
A map showing rocket visibility after launch for the Eastern US.(WRDW)

Sunday morning lows will be down near 50. Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday with highs in the mid to low 80s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph.

A beautiful weekend forecast in store
A beautiful weekend forecast in store(WRDW)

We are expecting to stay dry Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. A few showers look possible by next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Keep it here for updates.

