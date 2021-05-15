Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today was a beautiful day to be outdoors, with low humidity and temperatures hovering in the upper 70s to near 80°. We’ll stay mostly clear through this evening with calm to light winds and temperatures falling to the mid to upper 60s by 9 pm.

Sunday morning lows will be down near 50. Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday with highs in the mid to low 80s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph. Don’t miss the ISS flyover Sunday night at 9:25 PM. The flyover will last about 7 minutes, starting in the southwestern sky and ending in the northeast sky.

NASA has re-scheduled the Wallops Rocket Launch for Sunday evening. Launch time is at 8:04 PM with a 40-minute launch window. Violet vapor tracers will be visible from the rocket about 9-10 minutes after launch. Violet is not a color easily identified by the human eye so it may be a little difficult to see. Weather conditions for the launch this evening look great.

We are expecting to stay dry Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. A few showers look possible by next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Other than that slight shower risk we’ll be staying dry next week with temperatures increasing to the upper 80s and potentially near 90 by next weekend. Keep it here for updates.

