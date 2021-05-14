Advertisement

Woman wakes to blood dripping from ceiling of apartment in Texas

Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the...
Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the apartment above hers had died.(Ana Cardenas/GoFundMe)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) - A woman in Texas said she was woken by blood and other bodily fluids dripping from her ceiling.

Ana Cardenas said on a GoFundMe post that the person in the apartment above hers had died.

KTSM reported the body was not discovered for days and started to decompose.

“Bodily fluids began leaking from the ceiling contaminating all my personal belongings: bed, furniture, clothes, sheets, and much more are now destroyed and had to be thrown away due to biohazard,” Cardenas wrote on GoFundMe.

The blood seeped through her ceiling where the fan was running, causing it to splatter across the room, KTSM said. Cardenas told them she was traumatized from the experience and planned to have a medical exam to be sure she wasn’t infected with anything.

The GoFundMe fundraiser will go toward temporary shelter and replacing her clothing and other personal items that were ruined, she said. By Friday, the total had reached more than $9,400, nearly twice the original goal.

She said she has not been able to reach the manager of the apartment complex, and she told the reporter she did not have renter’s insurance, since it was not a requirement.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a shooting at an apartment on Telfair Street on May 13, 2021.
Violence strikes the CSRA: 8 people shot, 1 stabbed, 2 die in 5 separate incidents
2 injured and 2 killed in an Augusta shooting.
Four women shot, two killed in Richmond County
Fleeing S.C. driver catches fire when her hoarded gas explodes, deputies say
Black smoke pours off the wrecked Golden Ray on May 14, 2021.
Wrecked cargo ship catches fire off Georgia coast
Jerard Fowler
New details revealed in Augusta shooting that injured 2 women

Latest News

FILE - This Aug. 23, 2018 file photo shows an arrangement of aspirin pills in New York. A large...
Heart study: Low- and regular-dose aspirin safe, effective
Target stopped selling MLB, NBA, NFL and Pokémon cards this week. (Source: CNN
Target stops selling collector cards
Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media
It’s estimated that $26,750 was taken.
Tourism grant applications available in Aiken County
CDC: Fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice physical...
States, businesses ease mask mandates