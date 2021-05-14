Advertisement

Woman shot in shoulder near Happiness Lane in Aiken County

(WCJB)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was sent to the hospital after being shot last night in Aiken County.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Happiness Lane, a small cul-de-sac near Clearwater Elementary School, around 8:25 p.m. Thursday. Deputies found one female victim with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Deputies say another subject involved in the incident left in an unknown direction. They are working to identify them.

Details remain limited at this time but we will provide updates as they develop.

MORE | Violence strikes the CSRA: 8 people shot, 1 stabbed, 2 die in 5 separate incidents

