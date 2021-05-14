Where key S.C. bills stand at the end of the regular legislative session

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina lawmakers are going home after the end of the regular session, but they are leaving some papers for the Governor.

As of Thursday evening, the legislators sent 49 bills to Gov. McMaster’s desk that he hasn’t signed yet in addition to the 49 bills, McMaster has already signed into law, according to the SC Legislative Services Agency.

“We did more in one session than we would typically be able to do in two sessions or more,” said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield.

Massey said his caucus successfully acted on the mandate voters gave the GOP by sending 30 of them to the Senate in comparison to the Democrat’s 16 members.

While both Massey and Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, say they had a good working relationship these past few months, there were clear differences in some of their legislative priorities this session.

“They chose to prioritize red meat issues for their base and that’s their prerogative,” Hutto said. “I’m disappointed that quite frankly the majority tried to elevate abortions and guns and other issues and leave behind big issues,” he said in reference to issues such as broadband and incentivizing people to get vaccinated.

The two parties did come together to pass bills related to teachers, struggling school districts, college athletics, and alcohol.

“I know we started off with heartbeat and ended with guns so there are social issues on the front and back but we did a lot of big stuff,” Massey said.

Here a few key bills to watch:

IN THE SOUTH CAROLINA SENATE

IN THE SOUTH CAROLINA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

HEADING TO THE GOVERNOR’S DESK

