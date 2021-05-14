Violence strikes the CSRA: 8 people shot, 1 stabbed, 2 die in 5 separate incidents

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two women have been killed and seven other people have hurt in a string of shootings and stabbings in the CSRA in the past 24 hours.

Here’s a look at how the violent crime has unfolded:

Shooting: Telfair Street

An apartment complex was lined with flashing blue lights and neighbors were looking on as deputies responded to calls of a reported shooting Thursday evening.

Two females were pronounced dead inside an apartment at 201 E. Telfair St. , and another two females also found shot in the apartment were taken to the hospital.

The street eventually got quieter, but the questions have only grown about what exactly happened there.

Most of the neighbors eventually left or went inside their homes, but deputies said they would be monitoring the area for the rest of the night.

At this time, the identities have not been released of the deceased victims.

Autopsies will be scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Shooting: Deans Bridge Road

Deputies responded to a shooting around 3 p.m. on the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road .

At about 2:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate a report of a gunshot victim.

Deputies found a female victim who’d been shot in the arm and a possible second female victim who’d been struck in the leg.

The victims’ injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Jerard Fowler, 22, had been been arrested on two counts of aggravated assault.

An incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said it happened as Fowler was having a verbal argument with another man over a matter of money in a parking lot.

At a certain point, the argument became physical and at that point, Fowler went to his car and retrieved an AR-15 rifle and discharged one round, according to the incident report.

The round struck a 22-year-old woman who’s in a relationship with Fowler who apparently was trying to stop the confrontation, according to deputies.

Jerard Fowler (WRDW)

She was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to a hospital.

A law enforcement officer took Fowler into custody.

During the investigation, it was discovered that a 37-year-old woman had been struck in the leg in an apparent ricochet.

She was treated at the scene and released.

Shooting: Happiness Lane

A woman was sent to the hospital after being shot Thursday night in Aiken County .

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Happiness Lane, a small cul-de-sac near Clearwater Elementary School, around 8:25 p.m. Thursday. Deputies found one female victim with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Deputies say another subject involved in the incident left in an unknown direction. They are working to identify them.

Stabbing: Ascauga Lake Road

A man is in the hospital after suffering wounds from a stabbing incident in Aiken County early Friday .

Deputies responded to the 400 block of Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville around 3:17 a.m. They located a man who had suffered stab wounds.

Emergency medical service providers transported him to a local hospital to be treated. We do not know the full extent of these injuries at this time.

The man told deputies that the person who stabbed him left the scene in an unknown direction.

Shooting: Miranda Road

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting in the 3000 block of Miranda Road . The victim was shot in the leg.

Details remain limited on this incident at this time.

We’re going to keep you updated once we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.